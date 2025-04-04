Previous
moth for breakfast by slaabs
moth for breakfast

This is our birdhouse resident wren with what might be a moth. He took it back to the house to feed the family.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
