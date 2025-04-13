Sign up
Previous
103 / 365
Splish, Splash...
I caught this cardinal taking a bath.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
1
2
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
948
photos
21
followers
14
following
28% complete
View this month »
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
2025 - 365project
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
13th April 2025 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
365project
amyK
ace
Love the splash
April 14th, 2025
