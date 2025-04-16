Previous
Just a duck
Just a duck

Not much out today, but saw this duck flying across the pond so he's today's photo.
slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
amyK ace
Nicely timed
April 17th, 2025  
