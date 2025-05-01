Previous
unusual visitor by slaabs
121 / 365

unusual visitor

This Grosbeak is an unusual visitor to our backyard. She is also a seed hog. She has been visiting the feeder for almost 15min at a time.
1st May 2025

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
33% complete

Photo Details

