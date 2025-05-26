Previous
Caught one by slaabs
Caught one

The egret was getting a lot of fishing in today. The rain overfilled the pond, creating a spillway and apparently a lot of fish were caught up in it.
slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature.
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great catch!
May 27th, 2025  
