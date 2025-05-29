Previous
hawk overhead by slaabs
149 / 365

hawk overhead

This red shoulder hawk flew over as I was taking my walk.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Barb ace
Nice clarity!
May 30th, 2025  
