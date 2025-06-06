Previous
Don't look at the camera! by slaabs
157 / 365

Don't look at the camera!

I'm pretty sure there is a rule among these birds that says "never take off facing the camera".
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
43% complete

Photo Details

