163 / 365
watching fish
This little blue heron was watching the water for his next meal.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
1008
photos
21
followers
15
following
44% complete
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
2025 - 365project
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
6th June 2025 4:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
365project
