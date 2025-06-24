Previous
Visited the Cadillac Ranch, which is 10 Cadillacs buried in the dirt. It started out as a public art display on the old route 66, but is now a tourist attraction that allows you to add your own spray paint design.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
April ace
My sister was just talking about Cadillac Ranch and how she likes those painted cars. Very colorful
June 25th, 2025  
