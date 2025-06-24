Sign up
Visited the Cadillac Ranch, which is 10 Cadillacs buried in the dirt. It started out as a public art display on the old route 66, but is now a tourist attraction that allows you to add your own spray paint design.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Tags
365project
April
ace
My sister was just talking about Cadillac Ranch and how she likes those painted cars. Very colorful
June 25th, 2025
