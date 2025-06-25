Sign up
176 / 365
Bucket List Bird
I've been wanting to see burrowing owls and I finally found some in Amarillo, TX. They were a bit far from the road, so this is as close a photo as I could get, but still I saw them!
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Tags
365project
