Bucket List Bird by slaabs
176 / 365

Bucket List Bird

I've been wanting to see burrowing owls and I finally found some in Amarillo, TX. They were a bit far from the road, so this is as close a photo as I could get, but still I saw them!
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
