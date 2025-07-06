Previous
Just saying hello by slaabs
187 / 365

Just saying hello

On a gloomy day, this little guy gave me a wave as I strolled by.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
51% complete

