Taking a rest by slaabs
195 / 365

Taking a rest

This very busy hummingbird took a short break on a nearby bush, then resumed guzzling all the feeder nectar.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

slaabs

amyK ace
Beautifully captured
July 22nd, 2025  
