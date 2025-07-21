Sign up
195 / 365
Taking a rest
This very busy hummingbird took a short break on a nearby bush, then resumed guzzling all the feeder nectar.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
1
1
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
1040
photos
21
followers
15
following
53% complete
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025 - 365project
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
13th July 2025 12:07pm
Tags
365project
amyK
ace
Beautifully captured
July 22nd, 2025
