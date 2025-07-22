Previous
night sky by slaabs
196 / 365

night sky

It's a bit dark, but I tried to capture the night sky. Looks like I need some more work, but I did get the big dipper so was happy with that.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
