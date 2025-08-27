Previous
Pond Sentry by slaabs
Pond Sentry

This green heron was watching over the pond.
slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Barb ace
Marvelous clarity and color!
August 28th, 2025  
amyK ace
Great shot
August 28th, 2025  
