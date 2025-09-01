Previous
Stop taking my picture by slaabs
206 / 365

After way to many clicks, this sparrow turned his head in my direction in what appeared to be him saying "enough already".
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
