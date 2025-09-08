Previous
focused

This cooper's hawk was focused on something out of my sight. He never acted on it though, at least while I was watching.
8th September 2025

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature.
