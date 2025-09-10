Sign up
215 / 365
Got a little dust on the lens
I captured this hawk in flight, but unfortunately the nice blue sky revealed a dust spot on my lens. That will bug me until I get a chance to clean it off.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
1060
photos
21
followers
15
following
58% complete
Tags
365project
amyK
ace
Nice clarity
September 11th, 2025
