Got a little dust on the lens by slaabs
Got a little dust on the lens

I captured this hawk in flight, but unfortunately the nice blue sky revealed a dust spot on my lens. That will bug me until I get a chance to clean it off.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
amyK ace
Nice clarity
September 11th, 2025  
