Through the leaves by slaabs
218 / 365

Through the leaves

I typically delete my photos with birds hiding behind leaves, but I kind of like how this one came out.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
amyK ace
Yes, this works
September 14th, 2025  
