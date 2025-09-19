Previous
Lord of the woods by slaabs
Lord of the woods

Found the hawk lurking in the woods.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
judith deacon
What a stunning bird, what is it?
September 20th, 2025  
