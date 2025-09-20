Previous
Just floating by slaabs
225 / 365

Just floating

This pied bill grebe was enjoying an afternoon of floating on the pond.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

slaabs

slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature.
