Warbler contemplating a drink by slaabs
230 / 365

Warbler contemplating a drink

This Wilson's warbler was looking to get a drink of water.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
