Previous
248 / 365
New ride
After almost 10 years and 101,000+ miles I gave up my Jeep Renegade and bought a Subaru Crosstrek.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
slaabs
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
67% complete
Tags
365project
Barb
ace
Beautiful, shiny new ride! Congratulations!
October 22nd, 2025
