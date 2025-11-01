Sign up
Previous
249 / 365
The quest begins
I haven't been keeping up the last couple of months, but I hope to finish the year strong. The Ruby Crown Kinglets are back and so begins my seasonal quest to get a photo of one showing off his crown. This is not one of those photos.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Photo Details
Album
2025 - 365project
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
1st November 2025 2:20pm
Tags
365project
