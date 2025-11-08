Previous
Ring neck ducks by slaabs
Ring neck ducks

A surprise to see these this morning. They are not frequent visitors to the pond, just an occasional drop by visit.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
amyK ace
Nice capture of the trio
November 9th, 2025  
