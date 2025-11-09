Previous
I see you by slaabs
257 / 365

I see you

It's that time of year when the owl is easier to spot as the leaves start to fall. This is my first sighting of the fall season. He's back in the thicket, so light was not good and focus was a challenge.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
70% complete

