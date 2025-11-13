Previous
No crown by slaabs
No crown

Another unsuccessful attempt to get a photo of the ruby crowned warbler with is crown showing. I will be happy with the fact he stopped his bouncing around for 2 seconds for me to take a shot.
slaabs

