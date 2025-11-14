Previous
Was I spotted? by slaabs
262 / 365

Was I spotted?

I saw this deer coming from afar and froze in place with my camera ready as he came closer. I was on the other side of some trees, so not sure if he saw me or not. He didn't stop but I don't think much gets by deer. I'm sure he sensed me there.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

slaabs

