Morning Stroll by slaabs
262 / 365

Morning Stroll

I was originally taking the photo with no people, but then these two ladies strolled into my shot and I actually think it came out better with them in it. I did boost the saturation on this.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
