Previous
The waxwing gang by slaabs
280 / 365

The waxwing gang

The Cedar Waxwings landed in our yard. They tend to arrive and depart as a flock. They landed high in the pine tree so this was the best I could do for a group photo.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact