Cardinal by slaabs
Cardinal

This tree was hotspot for bird landings today. The Cardinal took a pose and I took a photo.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
