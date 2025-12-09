Previous
Hiding in the bushes by slaabs
287 / 365

Hiding in the bushes

This oranger warbler (I think) briefly came out from within the leaves just long enough for me to snap a photo.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

slaabs

