Previous
Still no crown by slaabs
296 / 365

Still no crown

Another Ruby Crowned Kinglet. They only show their red head feathers when they are excited. Apparently they do not find my camera exciting.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact