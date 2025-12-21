Previous
Decoration by slaabs
299 / 365

Decoration

Traveling for the holidays so taking photos of what I can. This is one of my Mom’s decorations.
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Aimee Ann
Gorgeous. Love a Christmas wreath
December 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact