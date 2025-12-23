Previous
Winter visitor by slaabs
301 / 365

Winter visitor

The Dark Eyed Junco is a reliable bird for a photo-
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
82% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact