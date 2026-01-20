Previous
up with the sun by slaabs
20 / 365

up with the sun

The snow geese take off as the sun comes up.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
5% complete

