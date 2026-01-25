Previous
A bed of snow by slaabs
25 / 365

A bed of snow

Not sure what this dove was thinking, but at single digit temps, she was lying in the snow on the fence.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Photo Details

