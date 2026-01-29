Previous
Favorite perch by slaabs
29 / 365

Favorite perch

I often see the Titmouse sitting on this branch. It's located just above the birdfeeder.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
those facial feathers really create the appearance of expressions don't they!
January 30th, 2026  
amyK ace
Cute shot and I like the bit of sunlight on his head
January 30th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact