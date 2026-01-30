Previous
The wings by slaabs
30 / 365

The wings

The Northern Flicker of my favorite woodpeckers to photograph because of their colorful wings. They, however are not a fan of photos and make the whole thing challenging (as do most birds).
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
