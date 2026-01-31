Previous
Cedar Waxwing by slaabs
31 / 365

Cedar Waxwing

I can always tell when these birds are around, they make a high pitch hissing type sound. Took a bit of looking around, but I eventually found this one high in the tree.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
