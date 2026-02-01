Sign up
32 / 365
Still searching for the crown
This is the ruby crowned kinglet that I have been following all winter trying to get a shot of one displaying its ruby crown. Of course he turned his head just as I snapped the photo.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
