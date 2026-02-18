Previous
Barred Owl by slaabs
Barred Owl

I haven't seen the park's resident owl in awhile, but tonight he was out enjoying the sun.
18th February 2026 18th Feb 26

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
13% complete

Steve ace
love owls - great shot
February 19th, 2026  
amyK ace
Nice capture
February 19th, 2026  
