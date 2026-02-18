Sign up
Previous
49 / 365
Barred Owl
I haven't seen the park's resident owl in awhile, but tonight he was out enjoying the sun.
18th February 2026
18th Feb 26
2
1
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
1203
photos
23
followers
15
following
13% complete
View this month »
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2026 - 365 Project
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
18th February 2026 6:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
365project
Steve
ace
love owls - great shot
February 19th, 2026
amyK
ace
Nice capture
February 19th, 2026
