So close by slaabs
52 / 365

So close

I've been trying to capture the Northern Flicker's wing spread for awhile and today I came pretty close. If only he had stayed center frame.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
14% complete

