Previous
56 / 365
Approved
I guess the city installed owl house meets Mrs. Owl's approval. Her long used nest tree fell over in a storm about 3 years ago and she has not had a successful egg hatching since. Everyone is hoping the box helps this year be a successful one.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
1
1
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2026 - 365 Project
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
25th February 2026 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
365project
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's wonderful!
February 26th, 2026
