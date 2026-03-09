Previous
On Guard by slaabs
On Guard

The male Barred owl standing guard near the nest box.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
amyK ace
Wonderful shot
March 10th, 2026  
