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White eyed vireo by slaabs
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White eyed vireo

This bird is often hard to spot because he blends in with the leaves/sun combination.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
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Photo Details

Barb ace
What a great find and photo!
March 31st, 2026  
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