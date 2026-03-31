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An appearance
A little over a week ago the owls abandoned their nest, but today one of them was back in the area.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
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2026 - 365 Project
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
29th March 2026 9:32am
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