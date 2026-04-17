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106 / 365
View from the car
Coming home tonight we saw this sunset view.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
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2026 - 365 Project
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iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
17th April 2026 7:45pm
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