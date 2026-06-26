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176 / 365
dragon fly
Another one of those... he was there and I needed a photo for the day...moments.
26th June 2026
26th Jun 26
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slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
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2026 - 365 Project
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
27th June 2026 9:56am
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365project
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's a spectacular macro - every detail is perfect
June 27th, 2026
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