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On the balance beam by slaabs
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On the balance beam

The green heron balanced himself on this tree root to use as an advantage point to watch for fish below.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
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