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181 / 365
On the balance beam
The green heron balanced himself on this tree root to use as an advantage point to watch for fish below.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
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Album
2026 - 365 Project
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
28th June 2026 9:37am
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