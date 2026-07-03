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Staying cool by slaabs
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Staying cool

Looked like this mallard was trying to keep cool as she kept dunking under the water.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
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